|
|
Billy "Bill" Spain
Knoxville - Billy Spain, age 69, went to be with the Lord. Friday, November 29, 2019 at NHC.
Preceded in death by parents, Willie and Pauline Spain; brothers, George and David Spain.
Survivors, cousins, Anna Higley, Shirley Dickey, Betty Collins, Calumet City, IL, William and Claude Glass; extended family, Bobbie (Sonny) Allen, Rev. Dexter Jordan, Fern Street Baptist Church; friends, Rev. Steve Simpson and Open Door Baptist Church, Giles Family, Beverly Ward and Brenda Green.
Family will receive friends, 3:00-4:00 p.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at First Calvary Baptist Church; funeral service, 4:00 p.m., Rev. Dexter Jordan, Officiating, Rev. Steve Simpson, Eulogist.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019