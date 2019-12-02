Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
First Calvary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
First Calvary Baptist Church
Resources
Billy "Bill" Spain

Billy "Bill" Spain Obituary
Billy "Bill" Spain

Knoxville - Billy Spain, age 69, went to be with the Lord. Friday, November 29, 2019 at NHC.

Preceded in death by parents, Willie and Pauline Spain; brothers, George and David Spain.

Survivors, cousins, Anna Higley, Shirley Dickey, Betty Collins, Calumet City, IL, William and Claude Glass; extended family, Bobbie (Sonny) Allen, Rev. Dexter Jordan, Fern Street Baptist Church; friends, Rev. Steve Simpson and Open Door Baptist Church, Giles Family, Beverly Ward and Brenda Green.

Family will receive friends, 3:00-4:00 p.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at First Calvary Baptist Church; funeral service, 4:00 p.m., Rev. Dexter Jordan, Officiating, Rev. Steve Simpson, Eulogist.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
