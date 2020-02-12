Services
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
4:00 PM
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Holston College Cemetery
Maryville - Billy Sumpter Linebaugh, age 89 of Maryville passed away peacefully at his home February 7, 2020. He was born June 26, 1930 in Nashville, TN. He was a retired Colonel and former base commander of the 134TH Air Refueling Group, McGhee Tyson Air Base, Knoxville, TN. He began his military career in October, 1950 in Nashville, TN, where he enlisted in the USAF. His flying career began in March, 1952 at Goodfellow AFB, Mississippi. He was commissioned in the USAF, March 1953 and graduated from pilot training, April 1953 at Foster AFB, Texas. On July 8, 1967, he became a member of the 134TH Air Refueling Group, McGhee Tyson Airbase, Knoxville, TN, where he flew the KC-97 and the KC-135 Aircrafts, encompassing 7826 career total hours flying time. During his twenty-one years at McGhee Tyson he served as Chief of Standardization Evaluation, Group Air Operations Officer, Director of Operations and Training, Group Deputy Commander of Operations and Air Commander KC-135 Group. Billy was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Linebaugh and his son, Daniel Linebaugh. He is survived by his daughters, Lisa Linebaugh Stroupe and Mary Linebaugh; grandchildren, Jamison Stroupe (Courtney), Whitney Neal (Jessica), Danielle Honea (Zach), Jeremy Stroupe (Chasity), and Noah Linebaugh; great grandchildren, Bryson & London Stroupe. The family will receive friends from 2:00pm until 4:00pm Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 4:00pm. The family & friends will assemble for graveside service & inurnment with full military honors at 1:00pm Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Holston College Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000; www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020
