Billy Terry "Bill" Schmittou
Seymour - Billy (Bill) Terry Schmittou, age 83, of Seymour, Tennessee, passed away after a long battle with cancer, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born November 3, 1936, in Dickson, Tennessee, a son of the late W. V. (Will) Schmittou and Janetta Buckingham Schmittou, and was the youngest of 7 children. Inez, Edith, Mable, Lucille, Betty and Dude. Bill served in the US Army as a paratrooper, stationed at Ft Benning, Georgia. He married Mary Ann Nations on his 19th birthday in 1955. Bill served as city Alderman and Vice Mayor in Dickson, Tennessee. He helped plant a daughter church of First Baptist Church in Dickson (Pomona Baptist) where he served as Director of music. 36 years and perfect attendance working career at Bill worked for DuPont in New Johnsonville, Tennessee for 36 years with a perfect attendance record. He was a 33rd degree Mason (Shriner) and a long time member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church in Knoxville, Tennessee. Bill Loved the Lord and raised his family in a Christian home. He is survived by his wife Ann, the love of his life for of 64 yrs and 3 children: Terri DeLeon of Pigeon Forge, TN; Eric Schmittou and wife, Jaime of Knoxville, TN; Kurt von Schmittou and husband Zach of Kissimmee, FL and sister Betty Erskine of Gainesville, FL. There will be a memorial service at a later date celebrating the life of Bill. Memorial donations may be made to the , 871 N. Weisgarber, Knoxville, TN 37909, or to Sevier Heights Baptist Church, 3232 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920. Friends and family may visit www.berryfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
