Billy Thomas Corum
Luttrell, TN
Billy Thomas Corum ("Little Bill"), 80, of Luttrell, TN, made his final victory lap on February 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after a one-year battle with cancer. "Little Bill" was a crowd favorite at many southeastern dirt and asphalt tracks during his racing career that began in the 1950's. He won countless feature events and track championships in his familiar #21. He was a 1992 inductee into the East Tennessee Racing Hall of Fame as well as a 2009 inductee into The Tennessee Racing Legends Club. "Little Bill" was recognized by Governor Ned McWherter with House Resolution #169 for his outstanding achievements in the sport of auto racing. Billy graduated from Horace Maynard High School in 1957. He was an outstanding athlete, playing basketball and football all four years. He also received a degree in surveying from Walter State University. Billy retired from the Tennessee Department of Transportation where he spent thirty-eight years as a satellite engineer. Upon retirement he volunteered at The Union County Heritage Museum and continued to enjoy spending time at the area dirt tracks, farming, raising cattle, bird watching and almost anything that included his family. Billy was a sixty-year member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church where he served as Financial and Building Fund chairman. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #321 in Corryton as well as an officer in the Order of the Eastern Star. Preceded in death by his mother and father, Radius and Canzada Sharp Corum, and infant sister Dossie. Survived by his loving wife of sixty one years, Wanza, daughter Renee'(David Engle), son Chris(Leslie Corum), Grandchildren; Jenna Engle, Callie Corum , Zack Corum and extended family grandchildren, Sam and Will Capps. Sister Barbara Atkins, aunt Katherine (Jim) Black. Several cousins, nieces and nephews. Billy was the genuine article. He was a loving husband, father, Poppy, brother, and friend to all who knew him. A life well lived. A special word of thanks to Amedisys Hospice for their loving care and support during his final days. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's or . Pallbearers will be Eddie Bailey, Barron Booker, Sam Capps, Will Capps, Rick Rogers, Jimmy "Pup" Thomas. Honorary pallbearers to include George Booker, Butch Capps, Bill Hankins, Jimmy Sexton and all of his former racing and friends' competitors. Receiving of friends for Billy Corum will be held at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel, 2829 Rennoc Road, Knoxville, TN 37918 on Saturday, February 23, 2019, 5:00-8:00pm with a service to follow. Family and friends will meet at Mynatt Funeral Home beginning at 12:21pm on Sunday, February 24, 2019, and proceed to Wyrick Cemetery in Luttrell for an interment at 2:00pm.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019