Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holston Baptist Church
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:45 AM
Eastview Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Wayne Parker


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Billy Wayne Parker Obituary
Billy Wayne Parker

Strawberry Plains - Billy Wayne Parker of Strawberry Plains, TN, passed away, Friday, June 7, 2019, at the age of 77, peacefully at home. He was a member of Holston Baptist Church throughout his adult life and a veteran of the US Air National Guard. He was a lifelong member of the Carter Community, serving as a Boy Scout leader, baseball coach, and photographer (Alpine Studio). He fulfilled his vision to build a Boy Scout campground in Paschal Carter Park. He vacationed in all 50 states and instilled a love of travel in his entire family. He seldom passed a produce stand without stopping. He inspired his sons to become a doctor and a dentist. He retired from Magnavox/Philips as an engineer. He will be greatly missed by family, church, and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Flora Parker, and brother, Bobby. Billy is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Carol; sons, Donnie (Pam) and David (Beth); grandchildren, Andrew, Suzannah, Aaron, Ansley, Weston, Aida and Wade. Pallbearers will be Donnie, David, Andrew, Aaron, Weston, Mike, and Mark Parker. Family will receive friends on Monday, June 10, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Holston Baptist Church with services to follow officiated by Rev. Toby Downey and Rev. Mike Parker. Family and friends will meet on Tuesday at 10:45 AM at Eastview Memorial Gardens for graveside services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SonShiners (Senior Adult Ministry of Holston Baptist Church) where Billy served as coordinator for several years. Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, TN 37924 is handling the arrangements for the Parker Family. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com (865) 523-4999
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 10 to June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now