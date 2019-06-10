|
Billy Wayne Parker
Strawberry Plains - Billy Wayne Parker of Strawberry Plains, TN, passed away, Friday, June 7, 2019, at the age of 77, peacefully at home. He was a member of Holston Baptist Church throughout his adult life and a veteran of the US Air National Guard. He was a lifelong member of the Carter Community, serving as a Boy Scout leader, baseball coach, and photographer (Alpine Studio). He fulfilled his vision to build a Boy Scout campground in Paschal Carter Park. He vacationed in all 50 states and instilled a love of travel in his entire family. He seldom passed a produce stand without stopping. He inspired his sons to become a doctor and a dentist. He retired from Magnavox/Philips as an engineer. He will be greatly missed by family, church, and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Flora Parker, and brother, Bobby. Billy is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Carol; sons, Donnie (Pam) and David (Beth); grandchildren, Andrew, Suzannah, Aaron, Ansley, Weston, Aida and Wade. Pallbearers will be Donnie, David, Andrew, Aaron, Weston, Mike, and Mark Parker. Family will receive friends on Monday, June 10, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Holston Baptist Church with services to follow officiated by Rev. Toby Downey and Rev. Mike Parker. Family and friends will meet on Tuesday at 10:45 AM at Eastview Memorial Gardens for graveside services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SonShiners (Senior Adult Ministry of Holston Baptist Church) where Billy served as coordinator for several years. Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, TN 37924 is handling the arrangements for the Parker Family. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com (865) 523-4999
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 10 to June 11, 2019