Billy Wayne SmithMaynardville - Billy Wayne Smith-age 58 of Maynardville passed away suddenly Saturday evening, July 4, 2020 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. He had attended Pennington Chapel Baptist Church. Preceded in death by father, Sam Smith; mother, Dovie Cox Smith.Survivors: Daughters, Billie Jane Bailey, Starlene Bailey and Crystal Bailey, all of Maynardville. Ten grandchildren. Sisters, Trish Grissom; Candice Crawford and husband, Rev. Stacy Crawford; brother, Sam Smith, all of Maynardville. Several nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins along with a host of friends.The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Friday, July 24, 2020 with funeral services to follow at 7 P.M. Friday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Greg Sharp officiating. Interment 11 A.M. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Big Barren Cemetery, Maynardville. Pallbearers: Tristian Munsey, John Kennedy, Derick Grissom, Mark Goins, Harold Flatford. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.