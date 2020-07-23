1/1
Billy Wayne Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy Wayne Smith

Maynardville - Billy Wayne Smith-age 58 of Maynardville passed away suddenly Saturday evening, July 4, 2020 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. He had attended Pennington Chapel Baptist Church. Preceded in death by father, Sam Smith; mother, Dovie Cox Smith.

Survivors: Daughters, Billie Jane Bailey, Starlene Bailey and Crystal Bailey, all of Maynardville. Ten grandchildren. Sisters, Trish Grissom; Candice Crawford and husband, Rev. Stacy Crawford; brother, Sam Smith, all of Maynardville. Several nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins along with a host of friends.

The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Friday, July 24, 2020 with funeral services to follow at 7 P.M. Friday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Greg Sharp officiating. Interment 11 A.M. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Big Barren Cemetery, Maynardville. Pallbearers: Tristian Munsey, John Kennedy, Derick Grissom, Mark Goins, Harold Flatford. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved