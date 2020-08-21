Billy Wayne Wood II
Lenoir City - Billy Wayne Wood II age 54 of Lenoir City passed away suddenly Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at his home. He was an employee of ORNL. Billy was preceded in death by his father, Billy Wayne Wood. Survived by his wife of 10 years, Terri Wood; children: Logan Wayne Wood, Shayla (Terry) Garrett, and Tatiana (Christian) Magdalena; grandchildren: Brandon and Zach Garrett, Marcela and Nayeli Magdalena; mother, Brenda West and husband, Larry; step brother, Mark West; step sister, Jamie Young (Lee); nieces and nephews, Parker and Jack West, and Bailee Young; aunts and uncles, Lottie and Gary Childers, Patsy and Bob Fields; cousins: Sherman and Whitney Childers and their children, Rocco and Cash; Mindi and Rick Ragland and their children, Noah and Kaylyn; Brian Fields and his son, Caleb. A celebration of Billy's life will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 23rd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com