Bimal Chandra Pal



Knoxville - Farragut resident Bimal Chandra Pal passed away at Park West Hospital in the early morning hours of November 20, 2020 after suffering a massive stroke. His immediate family will gather at his cremation ceremony on Wednesday, November 25.



Bimal Chandra Pal was born to Bhadiswar and Gouri Pal on June 1, 1924 (officially 1926 after his father's correction to records destroyed in a fire at Bimal's school) in the state of Bengal, India. The village of his birth, Kanthara, was later swept into the flooded Padma River and completely destroyed.



His father, a clerk in the Indian Railway, was posted to a colony in Paksey, the location of a railway colony-sponsored high school directed by Headmaster Manindra Ghosh. There Bimal achieved academic success leading to his graduation in 1940. He also established what became a lifetime friendship with Headmaster Ghosh's son Kalyan.



Encouraged by his parents and by Professor Ghosh, Bimal enrolled in Ripon College (now Surendranath College) and completed his first two years. He did his 3rd year's work at Rajshahi College in Bangladesh and his final year at Scottish Church College in Calcutta, graduating with Chemistry honors. His college work was affected not only by WWII but also by the Partition - the creation of the primarily Muslim state of Bangladesh from the part of India that included his family's home - following India's gaining independence from Great Britain in 1947. In that year Bimal brought his parents, his brother Parimal, and his sister Sima to Calcutta and from that time forward assumed major responsibility for them. The family expanded when he and Namita Pal were married in 1950. During these years he worked as a chemist and earned first a Master's Degree from Calcutta University Science College and later a Ph.D. In Chemistry.



In 1957 Bimal accepted a Gerber Research Fellowship that brought him to Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, MI, USA. Later he became Assistant Professor of Chemistry for the Carver Foundation at Tuskegee Institute, Alabama, where he was joined by his wife and their young daughter Bhaswati. Their son Tridib was born there in 1960. Bimal then did post-doctoral work at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, and at the University of Toronto's Banting and Best Research Institute.



In 1967 Bimal began his career at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Oak Ridge, TN, where he remained until his retirement in 1989. Working first in Biology and later in Health and Safety, he enjoyed satisfying and productive years, years reflected in some 60 publications he authored or co-authored.



Along with Namita and Bhaswati, Bimal gained U.S. citizenship in 1972. The family was active in the Oak Ridge community, introducing Indian customs to their neighbors through projects such as the production of a Tagore play. "The Post Office." They explored the local mountains and lakes and delighted in introducing newly arrived Indians to their beauty.



After the death of his wife Namita in 1989 and his retirement from Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Bimal continued to play a major role in his community and in the lives of his family members both in the U.S. and in India. In 1996 he and Annette Harmon were married and began a rural life near Watts Bar Lake in Kingston, TN. There he enjoyed extensive vegetable and flower gardening, maintaining a fishing pond, camping, and traveling to destinations around the world. In 2002 he and Annette relocated to Farragut, TN, where they enjoyed suburban life for 18 years.



In addition to his parents and his wife Namita, Bimal was predeceased by his sister Jyotsma and his brother Parimal. He is survived by his wife Annette, his daughter Bhaswati Brink (Robert), his son Tridib Pal, grandson Westin Brink (Emily) and Carson Brink, sister Sima Mukherjee (Sujit), sister-in-law Sipra Pal, niece Rapti Pal, nephew Dr. Saikat Pal (Amy), and stepsons Clay (Lynn) Harmon and Mike Harmon.



Bimal was blessed with a life remarkable in its scope: in time, nearly a century; in place, being at home on opposite sides of the world, always and everywhere a blessing to those around him.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store