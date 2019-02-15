|
Bishara Hanna "Bill" Harb
Knoxville, TN
Bishara H. Harb (Bill) 91- Bill Harb of Knoxville, Tennessee is, according to his profession of faith, now face to face with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Bill, a refugee from Ramallah, Palestine, and patriarch of the Harb family worldwide, arrived at Knoxville in 1956 in search of the American dream for his family. After attaining gainful employment as a master tailor and buying a home in North Knoxville, Bill sent for his family who awaited him in Ramallah, and in 1958 they were joyfully reunited and soon after became naturalized U.S. citizens.
Bill not only worked as a quality control manager at two major clothing factories, he also owned two grocery stores and co-owned townhouses in West Knoxville. His dream came true when he opened his very own tailor shop in Downtown Knoxville at Market Square, culminating the high point of his 60 plus years as a master tailor. Bill was the go to guy when it came to difficult tasks with respect to clothing, and he was highly regarded as the best in the business by his clients.
Bill's humor, sweet spirit, deep love for family, and strong work ethic will be missed and never forgotten. Bill is a man loved by many and respected by all who know him.
The family would like to thank Caris Healthcare for their
loving attention given, prior to Bill's entrance into the everlasting presence with his Lord in heaven.
Bill is preceded in death by parents Hanna and Helana Harb; sister Harbeih Harb and great grandson, Creed Daniel DeSa.
Bill is survived by Zahwa Harb, his loving wife of 72 years; sons, Hanna Harb, Elias (aka) Louie Harb and wife Martha; daughter, Helen Harb and husband Aziz (Al); grandchildren, Amira (Tai) DeSa, Sharif Harb, Evan (Michelle) Harb; great grandchildren, Alexis Creed & Ashley Grace DeSa, and Norah Rose Harb (yet to be born); niece and nephew Mary and Louie Harb and a host of relatives.
In celebration of Bill's life and departure to his eternal home in heaven, the family will receive friends on Friday, February 15th, at Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 from 5-7 PM, with words offered by family at 6:30 PM and Trisagion to follow.
The service will begin Saturday at 1PM at Saint George Greek Orthodox Church, 4070 Kingston Pike. Following the service will be the interment at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Hwy, Alcoa, TN 37701. Pallbearers include: Sharif Harb, Evan Harb, Tai DeSa, Roger Harb, Sam Harb, Jimmy Harb, Nassif Harb, and Johnny Harb. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 15, 2019