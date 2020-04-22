Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Lynch-Bethel Cemetery
Bishop David Hickson Obituary
Bishop David Hickson

Knoxville - Bishop David Hickson, age 79, of Knoxville, went home to be with his Lord on April 21, 2020 at his home. He was a member of the Church of God.

David was preceded in death by son Mike Hickson; parents Harvey and Frelia Elliott; sisters Shirley Foust and Jewel Harmon.

He is survived by loving wife of 59 years Lucy Hickson; sisters Mildred Viles, Cathy Greene, Cody Evans, Helen Thomas and Jody Inman; brothers Dean Elliott, Steve Elliott, Wayne Elliott and Carter Elliott; several grandkids, nieces and nephews.

There will be a Call at Convenience at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel on Friday, April 24, 2020, from 9:00am - 5:00pm. Family and friends will meet at 10:45am at Lynch-Bethel Cemetery on Saturday, April 25, 2020, for an 11:00am graveside service. Rev. Don Brown will be officiating.

Online condolences for the Hickson family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020
