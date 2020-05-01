|
Bishop Kenneth Allen Dyer
Knoxville - Bishop Kenneth Allen Dyer, age 72 of Knoxville, passed away April 30, 2020 at his home. He was born and raised in Knoxville, graduated South High School, and best known as Kenny by his family and friends. Ken served in Vietnam with the 11th Av Batt, 173rd Assault Helo Co 1967-68. He pastored many churches before he founded Harvest Christian Fellowship, where he was the lead pastor for 25 years. He served his church and community faithfully, and all who knew him were acquainted with his selfless living and extravagant giving. Ken also served as Chaplain for the Knox County Sheriff's Department. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, William P. and Mildred Dyer; brother William P. Jr. He is survived by his daughters, Melissa Scott and Denae (Tim) Switzer; grandchildren, Chelsea, Jesse, Hadley, London and Campbell; great grandson, Silas; sister Faye (Roy) Meadows; brother Jim (Charlotte) Dyer; many family and friends. The family will receive friends 2-4 pm Sunday at Harvest Christian Fellowship Church with the service to follow at 4 pm. The private interment will be held at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.
