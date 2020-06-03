BJ (Bob) Delius
J (Bob) Delius, age 97, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Seymour. He was a Charter member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church. In 1953 he became a member of Masonic Lodge #453 Knoxville. Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during WWII. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Wanda (Parker); parents, Robert Daniel and Mary (Cusick) Delius; brothers, Edthrig, Cusick, and Earl; and special nephew, Mike Delius.
His survivors include: daughter, Jill Koontz and husband Mark; grandson, Dustin Koontz; granddaughter, Dana Miller and husband Blaine of Durham, NC; sister, Dora Ward; and sister-in-law, Doris Delius. The family would like to wish a special thanks to Dr. Clay Stalcup and Nurse Bridgette, Dr. Thomas Young and staff, Smoky Mountain Hospice Nurse Kristi, and CNA Na'Kendra and Chaplin Jim Yeary.
Bob's greatest joy in his life was having his beloved dog Miss Daisy by his side for over 10 years. There were many decisions to be made during Bob's long life, some good, others bad. But one of the most important decisions that he had ever made was at the young age of 13. Bob made a life saving decision then and that was accepting Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior. By doing so Bob now has a new healthy body and one that will never grow old and endure pain again. "You too can have the assurance of everlasting life by giving your heart over to Jesus today!" - John 3:16
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pine Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, 151 Edwards Rd, Harriman, TN 37748.
Family and friends will meet 11 AM Saturday for graveside services and interment with military honors at Berry Highland South Cemetery. Pastor Michael Koontz will be officiating, and special music will be provided by Pastor Jim Yeary. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 577-2807. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.