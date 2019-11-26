|
Blair Vincent Brooke
Knoxville - Blair Vincent Brooke, age 57, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born on November 5, 1962, in Knoxville, TN, to parents William A. "Buddy" and Lou Brooke and Marilynn Griggs. He was a graduate of Bearden High School. He and his business partner, Phillip MacDonald, started their residential construction company in 1988. He was a loving father, son, and brother. He loved spending time hunting and fishing with friends and family, as well as spending time with his beloved dogs. Blair is preceded in death by Melanie Brooke Greenep. He is survived by loving children Madison Bennett and husband Anthony, Skylar Brooke and cat Dexter, and Chase Brooke and fiancé Sarah Lowe, brother Barry Brooke and wife Paige, brother David Brooke and wife Camille, sister Marie Atkins and husband Chuck, brother Matthew Brooke and wife Erin, sister Candace Fourman, special friend Jim Oakes and wife Sue, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. The family will receive friends at the Berry Highland Memorial in Knoxville on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from Noon-2PM with a celebration of life to follow at 2:00PM with Rev. Don Wilson officiating. Graveside service to follow at 3:00PM. The family has requested in lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Eagle's Nest Regeneration Foundation at 148 Rehoboth Ln, Floyd, VA 24091 or at https://www.enrm.org/. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019