Blake Greer
Fountain City - Blake Jackson Greer of Fountain City, 84, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at North Knoxville Medical Center.
Blake was born in Elkhorn, WV, to the late Lemuel and Grace Sturgil Greer. He is also preceded in death by his sisters Barbara Jean Greer, Farris Kent, and Margaret Robinson, his brothers Billy, Dallas, and Marshall Greer, his nephew Mike Greer, his niece Karen Kent, and his grandsons John Thomas and Hananiah David Greer. Blake was retired from the U.S. Army and the State of Tennessee Parole Division, and he was a pastor at Gallaher Memorial Baptist Church from 1976-1980. He enjoyed his retirement traveling across the country and watching his grandchildren play sports and do what they love. He was a member of Fountain City Church.
He is survived by the love of his life of 59 years, Mildred Moss Greer, son and daughter-in-law Jack and Tina Greer, grandchildren Jackson, Anna Claire, Anna Kate, Dylan, Chase, Alivia, Sophia, Jacob Thomas (JT), and Elijah, as well as several other loving family and friends, including his LifeGroup of over 40 years.
A receiving of friends will be held from 5:00pm-7:00pm on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home in Fountain City, with a funeral service to follow at 7:00pm. Pastors Vollie Gibbs, David Haynes, and Donny Wadley will be officiating. Family will meet at the East Tennessee Veteran Cemetery (John Sevier) at 9:15am on Friday, June 19, 2020 for a 9:30am committal with a full Military Honors from the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fountain City Church Missions Fund, 2801 Holbrook Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.