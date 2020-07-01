Blanche Evelyn Crowson
Maryville - Blanche Evelyn Duggan Crowson, age 97, passed away June 30, 2020. Blanche grew up in the in the shadows of the Smoky Mountains being raised in the Sugarlands and Waldens Creek communities. She later worked for Alcoa during WW II where she met a married her late husband of 67 years, Ben R. Crowson. After marriage she and Ben lived in the Wildwood Community for 39 years where they attended Logans Chapel Methodist Church. Upon retirement they moved to the Crowson home place in Wears Valley, on lands originally settled by the Crowson family in 1796. Blanche was multi-talented and enjoyed cooking and baking homemade bread. She routinely supplied all her friends, relatives, and acquaintances with delicious loaves of sourdough bread. A loving mother, gardener, crafter, reader, historian, genealogist, Sunday school teacher, humorist and journalist. She was a humble person who deflected the spotlight, living her life as a strong Christian with church, family, and home being centrally important in her life. In addition to her husband Ben she was proceeded in death by her parents; Oscar and Emma Duggan; Sisters Bernice Duggan Acuff, Carolyn Duggan McCarter and Brother Kenneth Duggan. She is survived by her brother Dwain Duggan, (Louise). She has two children: Sandra Crowson Gregory (Dennis) and Michael Robert Crowson (Cookie). Her grandchildren are D. Eric Gregory (Natalie), Misty Crowson Gregory (Keith), Angelia Crowson Healy (Andrew). Her great grandchildren are Taylor Gregory and Kristyn Gregory Roberson, Abigail and Ava Gregory, Georgia and Cambelle Healy. She was also blessed with many nieces and nephews, grand nephews and nieces. The family extends a special thanks to the congregation of Wears Valley Methodist Church where she was a member. Their support, loving friendship, prayers, and spirituality sustained her throughout her life. A special thank you is also extended to Bill Crowson (brother in law, deceased) and Ina Faye Crowson (sister in law) for their continuous unselfish support that enabled her to stay in her beloved home in Wears Valley as long as possible. A special acknowledgment is extended to the caregivers at Asbury Place, Maryville, for four plus years of conscientious love and care. In lieu of flowers, she requested donations be made to Wears Valley Methodist Church, 3110 Wears Valley Rd., Sevierville, TN 37862 or KARM of Knoxville, TN. Funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM, Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Smith Trinity Chapel with Reverend Kenny Tucker, Wears Valley United Methodist Church, officiating. Family and friends will assemble for her final resting place at Sherwood Cemetery at 3:00 PM, Sunday, July 5, 2020, beside her husband of 67 years, Ben Crowson. In view of Covid 19, guest are encouraged to mask and practice social distancing. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
.