|
|
Blanche Hurst
Maryville, TN
Blanche Hurst, 90, of Maryville, died Monday, February 18, 2019, with her family at her side. She attended Everett High School, retired from Proffitt's, and volunteered for several years as an Election Day poll worker. She was a longtime member of Unity Baptist Church, where she was affectionately known as "Mama Blanche." She served her Church in many roles including greeter, choir member, Sunday school teacher, vacation Bible school volunteer, and as a member of the Lady Bugs women's ministry, the seniors' ministry, and the Woman's Missionary Union. She also acted in the Church's drama production, "The Rapture," in which she was appropriately cast as an angel.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, George Hurst; grandparents, Matt and Margaret Jaynes, who lovingly raised her; mother, Blanche Harrison; father, Hubert Harrison; and sister Bea Peterson.
She was a devoted mother to her son Steve Hurst and his wife, Sandra, of Lenoir City, and daughter and caregiver Sharon Shields and her husband George of Maryville, and beloved "Mamaw" to grandson Matt Hurst, his wife Wendy, and children Grant, Addison, and Lauren Hurst, of Cleveland, Tennessee, grandson Brett Hurst, his wife Jamie, and children Mallory, Maddox, and Maguire Hurst, of Lenoir City, and grandson George ("J.R.") Shields II and his girlfriend Jordan Frye, both of Knoxville. She is also survived by her niece, Darlene Moore, nephew, Dale Moser, and cousin, Katie Brown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Unity Baptist Church, 803 Howard Jones Road, Maryville, TN 37801. Family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7:00 PM, Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Unity Baptist Church. Funeral service will be at 7:00 PM with Rev. Barry Crowson and Rev. Dan Bartl officiating. Family and friend will assemble for entombment at 11:00 AM, Friday, February 22, 2019 at Grandview Mausoleum Chapel. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremationService.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019