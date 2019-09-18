|
Blanche Huskey Hamilton
Knoxville - Blanche Huskey Hamilton, age 78 of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 16, 2019 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. She loved Jesus and shared the Good News with many people over the years. She also loved Christmas, UT Vols, working in her yard, and her family. She was a devoted wife to the love of her life, Johnny Hamilton, who preceded her in death in 2014. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Minnie Huskey, her beloved son, John David Hamilton, Jr., and brothers, Ray Huskey and Blaine Huskey.
Survivors: daughter, Terry Hamilton, daughter-in-law Caroline Hamilton; granddaughters, Kristen Woody (Michael), Kelly McCarter (Jonathan) and daughter Amelia, Haley Worrell (Hunter), McKenzie Hamilton; brother and sisters, Pauline Inman Caughorn (Woody), Edna Baker (Ralph), Don Huskey (Vickie), and many nieces and nephews who called her "Mama Blanche".
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 19th at Atchley's Funeral Home in Seymour, TN with a funeral service following, Bro. Doug Inman officiating. The family and friends will meet at Berry's Highland South Memorial Cemetery for a graveside service and interment at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 20th. Mrs. Hamilton's guest book is available at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019