Bob Duncan

Huntsville, AL - Bob Duncan (94), recently residing in Iowa City, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 of natural causes. Bob and Faye, his wife of nearly 73 years, recently lived at Melrose Meadows Assisted Living and Briarwood Health Care Center in Iowa City since moving from Huntsville, Alabama in 2016. Bob was born Oct. 16, 1925 in Jellico, Whitley County, Kentucky to Joshua Howard Duncan and Anna Edith Litteral Duncan. He married Faye Allen on Oct. 19, 1947. Bob served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II, the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict and South Dakota National Guard. He worked for TVA and the Department of Energy in power operations for over 43 years. Bob loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Faye Duncan, sons Rob Duncan of Huntsville, Alabama and Ken Duncan and wife, Linda, of Coralville, Iowa, grandchildren Robert A. Duncan, Jr., Stephanie Watts, Drew Hackett and Rachel Duncan, great-grandchildren Mason Duncan, Haley Dessicino and Audrey Hackett, and beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers Herbert C. Duncan and G. Rhoades Duncan, and sisters Willia Mankel, Jewell Helms, Hope Duncan and Anna Zoe Duncan. A private funeral and burial service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Knoxville, TN. Online condolence may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
