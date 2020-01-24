Services
Bob Ellen Giffin Obituary
Bob Ellen Giffin

Knoxville - Bob Ellen Giffin (Sissy) age 70 of Knoxville, TN passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020. Bob Ellen was an RN and Hospice Nurse. She loved helping and taking care of others. She moved to Florida and spent her retirement years with her kitty cats she loved dearly. St. Augustine, FL was her happy place, near the ocean. She enjoyed traveling to different parts of Florida to scuba dive, like Key West. Her artwork and jewelry making for family and friends made her so happy. She was a free spirit, loved her old albums and peace signs. She is rocking and rolling in heaven.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Bob Giffin and Jane Gallaher; grandparents, Lucy and Buck Giffin; brother, Bill Gallaher; sister, Janet Brannon.

She is survived by her loving sisters, Linda (Larry) Trotterchaud, Ginger Giffin, Tammy (Vic) Crawford, Sandy Sims; brother, Randy Sims; loving nieces, nephews and many friends; special cousins, Ron and Shari Galbaldon, Rob and Suzanne Adams.

A special thank you to the staff at Island Home Park Health and Rehab, also Danielle Spradlin who was an angel on earth taking care of our sister. Rest in peace sissy, we will see you again.

Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Giffin family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27, 2020
