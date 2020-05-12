|
Bob Ellis
Harriman, TN - Bob Ellis, age 86 of Harriman, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN.
Bob was born March 21, 1934 in the Wheat Community and has lived in this area all his life. He was of the Baptist Faith. He served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1958. Mr. Ellis worked for C.R. Barger and sons and was part owner of Morrows Furniture in Oliver Springs. He retired from Roane Central Utility in Midtown and after retirement worked at the Oliver Springs precinct during elections. He was also a member of the East Fork Lodge 460 and the TN Association of Utility Districts (TAUD).
He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Ellis; by sisters, Nadine Bell and Georgia Shearl; by niece, Debbie Lawson and nephew, Steve Bell.
He is survived by his significant other of 20 years, Cathie Ingram of Harriman; by son, Brad Ellis and wife Missy of Oliver Springs; by stepdaughters, Amy Curtis and husband Terry of Lakeland, TN and Amanda Piercy and husband Herb of Oak Ridge, TN; by grandchildren, Jessica Ellis and fiancé Hayden Gifford, Joshua Ellis and Selena Piercy; by step-grandsons, Jonathan and Sean Curtis and by special niece, Cassandra Witherington and husband Travis.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. Funeral service will be held at 7:00pm in the chapel of the funeral home with Bro. Lynn Galyon and Pastor John Edwards officiating. Burial and graveside service will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 at 2:00pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.
