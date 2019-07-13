|
Bob I. Poston
Knoxville - Bob I. Poston, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, mentor, and friend, went to his heavenly home on July 10, 2019 at the age of 94. Bob lived such a rich life of service, faith, honor and love and he will be forever remembered. He was a faithful member of Central Baptist Church of Bearden where he could be found helping in many capacities, including the furniture ministry. He was a proud Veteran of both the US Marine Corps and the US Army who served in both World War II and the Korean War. Bob was meant for great things, as he survived marching towards Aachen, Germany from France with General Patton, returning home on the Athos II with 7,000 men in a hurricane that nearly capsized the ship, losing his first wife just after their first anniversary to a heart condition, almost losing his feet in below zero temperatures fighting the Battle of Chosin, and then the passing of his second wife after 44 years of marriage. Bob was a true hero in every sense of the word. He retired from BellSouth (formerly South Central Bell) after 35 years of working his way up to the Marketing Manager. He and his wife, Sarah, enjoyed traveling together, gardening, and spending time with their children and grandchildren. Bob was a gifted woodworker and gardener. He exuded kindness and looked after everyone, was quick-witted and excelled at giving orders, and will always be remembered for his integrity and faith.
Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Joanne Cowan Poston; second wife, Bettye Ward Poston; brother, Albert Poston; sister, Betty Webb; and beloved brother-in-law Bob Ward. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Sarah Abernathy Poston; daughter, Cindy Poston Smith and husband David; grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth Smith, Andrew Jacob Smith and wife Missy; great-granddaughter, Gracie Kay Smith; brother Roy Poston; sister-in-law Yvonne Ward; nephews, Robert Ward III, Jonathan Ward (Jina); nieces, Melody Ward Mason, Miranda Ward Thornbury (Grant); great-nephew and great niece, Wes and Emme Mason; and other extended family, friends, and neighbors. The family wishes to thank Covenant Hospice and the dear caregivers from Always Best Care.
The family will Receive Friends on Sunday, July 14th from 2:00-3:45 pm at Central Baptist Bearden Church. The Celebration of Life will follow at 4:00 pm, with Pastor Mark Moreland and Wendell Boertje officiating. We will meet at Highland Memorial Cemetery on Monday, July 15th at 10:45 am for an 11:00 am Graveside Service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Benevolence Fund at Central Baptist Church of Bearden or a Veteran's ministry of your choice in Bob's memory. Rose Mortuary, Mann Chapel is honored to serve the Poston family and invites you to view and sign their online registry at rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 13 to July 14, 2019