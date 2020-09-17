1/1
Bob Jay Barlow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bob Jay Barlow

Farragut - Bob Jay Barlow, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was suddenly and peacefully welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Above all else, Bob Barlow loved the Lord.

Bob will be forever cherished and remembered by his loving, devoted wife of 48 years, Mae Barlow, his beloved daughter, Beth Barlow, stepsons, Brian Plumlee (Heather) and Barry Plumlee (Kristi) and grandson, Parker Plumlee. He loved and protected his entire family with all of his heart.

Bob was born on April 23, 1938 to Frances Elizabeth Walker, of Morristown, Tennessee, and Jay Edward Barlow, of Bulls Gap, Tennessee. His grandmother, Gertrude Lee, lovingly helped raise him and was always in his heart. After graduating from Fulton High school, Bob worked at the Hull-Dobbs Ford car dealership on Broadway. He also proudly served in the United States Army. Ultimately, Bob spent most of his working years as the General Manager at Ted Russell Ford. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing golf, and playing cards with his buddies.

Meeting Bob Barlow is something that most people will never forget. His charismatic personality, infectious smile, and unwavering encouragement made him a special friend to all who knew him. Nothing made him happier than putting a smile on someone's face or making someone laugh with his storytelling and one-liners. Bob had many friends that he met through the car business, TTT, and Fox Den Country Club. He deeply loved all of his friends, especially longtime friends Dean Stallings and Johnny McCoy.

In lieu of flowers, the family humbly asks that you make a donation in Bob Barlow's name to the Young-Williams Animal Shelter in Knoxville, Tennessee.

A Celebration of Life will be planned by the family for a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
September 17, 2020
Mae, so sorry to hear about your loss. This is so tragic. May God grant you His peace at this time.
Brenda (Smith) Underwood
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved