Bob Jay BarlowFarragut - Bob Jay Barlow, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was suddenly and peacefully welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Above all else, Bob Barlow loved the Lord.Bob will be forever cherished and remembered by his loving, devoted wife of 48 years, Mae Barlow, his beloved daughter, Beth Barlow, stepsons, Brian Plumlee (Heather) and Barry Plumlee (Kristi) and grandson, Parker Plumlee. He loved and protected his entire family with all of his heart.Bob was born on April 23, 1938 to Frances Elizabeth Walker, of Morristown, Tennessee, and Jay Edward Barlow, of Bulls Gap, Tennessee. His grandmother, Gertrude Lee, lovingly helped raise him and was always in his heart. After graduating from Fulton High school, Bob worked at the Hull-Dobbs Ford car dealership on Broadway. He also proudly served in the United States Army. Ultimately, Bob spent most of his working years as the General Manager at Ted Russell Ford. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing golf, and playing cards with his buddies.Meeting Bob Barlow is something that most people will never forget. His charismatic personality, infectious smile, and unwavering encouragement made him a special friend to all who knew him. Nothing made him happier than putting a smile on someone's face or making someone laugh with his storytelling and one-liners. Bob had many friends that he met through the car business, TTT, and Fox Den Country Club. He deeply loved all of his friends, especially longtime friends Dean Stallings and Johnny McCoy.In lieu of flowers, the family humbly asks that you make a donation in Bob Barlow's name to the Young-Williams Animal Shelter in Knoxville, Tennessee.A Celebration of Life will be planned by the family for a later date.