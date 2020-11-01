Bob McCoig
Knoxville - Bobby James "Bob" McCoig age 83 of Heiskell, Tennessee, formerly of Knoxville, TN and Tinley Park, IL, passed away in the early hours of Sunday, October 18, 2020 with his family by his side. Bob was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Karns. He was very passionate to help others and especially those less fortunate. Bob attended Farragut High School and served in the United States Army at Fort Jackson, SC and Korea on the DMZ. After his Army service Bob moved from Knoxville, TN to Chicago, IL and returned to East Tennessee in 1975 to open a business in Clinton, TN. For 20 years Bob owned and operated the Seven Acre Flea Market and Auction in South Clinton, TN. He drove a truck for Formall Plastics until he retired in 1995. Bob is survived by his beloved wife Ruth, celebrating sixty-four years of marriage on December 25, 2019. He and Ruth enjoyed traveling. Visiting nearly all 50 states, Canada and Mexico as well as his visits to Korea and Japan while serving with the Army. Bob is also survived by his son and daughter in law, Bobby James "Jim" McCoig Jr. (Laura) of Glen Allen, VA; son and daughter in law, Mike McCoig (Denise) of Walkertown, NC; daughter and son in law Teresa (McCoig) Lucke (George) of Heiskell, TN; and son and daughter in law Dan McCoig (Janet) of Roanoke, VA; Nine grandchildren, Cory McCoig, Dustin McCoig, Jamie Happney, Austin McCoig, Lindsey McCoig, Heather (McCoig) Tarr, Molly McCoig, Jordan Lucke, and Sam McCoig; great grandchildren, Tesla Lucke and Jameson Happney. Sisters Mary (McCoig) Scarborough and Genevieve (McCoig) Robinson. Brother in law Charles O'Mary of Wisconsin; Brother in law Hugh O'Mary of Knoxville, TN; Sister in law Betty Byrne of Greenville, TN, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. For the health and safety of all he will be remembered in a private family memorial on Saturday November 7th, 2020. In leu of flowers, please consider a donation to benefit the United States Veterans Affairs through Veterans E donate. The program is an online donation option at www.tennesseevalley.va.gov
