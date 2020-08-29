Bobbie Ann Dunsmore
Glasgow - Bobbie Ann Dunsmore, age 81, of Glasgow and formerly of Knoxville, TN, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the University of Louisville Hospital.
Bobbie married the love of her life in February of 1955, the late Billy Dunsmore, together they were blessed with two daughters, Linda Woodie (Ray) of Glasgow and Mitzi James (Don) of Louisville; five grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; brother, Archie Wilson of TN; sister, Nancy Corum(Andrew) of TN. Several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Jim Ed Wilson.
Graveside service will be 2:00pm EDT, Tuesday, September 1st at the Greenwood Cemetery 3500 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918. Local arrangements are under the direction of the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family request that a memorial contribution may be made to the Gideons International www.SendTheWord.org
or to the Coral Hill Baptist Church 3260 Coral Hill Rd, Glasgow, KY 42141.