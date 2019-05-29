|
Bobbie Bailey Padgett
Halls, TN
Bobbie Bailey Padgett, age 87 of Halls, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Bobbie was the owner of the landmark Halls business The Amber Restaurant since 1976. She was voted the Halls Woman of The Year in 1986 by the Halls Business and Professional Association.
She is preceded in death by her parents John L. and Willie Bailey and brothers Johnny Bailey and Earl Bailey.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years Don Padgett; son, Dwight Padgett (Donna); grandchildren, Ike Padgett (Avery) and Ben Padgett; great-grandchildren, Kannon Padgett, Kenzie Padgett and Kaden Padgett; sister-in-law, Thelma Bailey.
The family is grateful for the support of The Pat Summit Alzheimer's Clinic and Foundation.
The Family will receive friends at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel on Wednesday, May 29th from 5:00pm-7:00pm with a service to follow, Rev. Jim Whitson and Rev. Donnie Walker officiating. Family and friends will gather at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel at 10:15am on Thursday, May 30th and leave in procession to Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery for an 11:00am interment. Ike Padgett, Ben Padgett, Gary Sheppard, Danny Gaylor, Johnny Hensley and Kannon Padgett will serve as pallbearers. Carl Tindell, Allen Padgett, Lynn Padgett, Randy Padgett and Wendell Padgett will serve as honorary pallbearers. Online condolences may be expressed at
www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 29 to May 30, 2019