Bobbie D. Manuel
Chattanooga, TN
Bobbie D. Manuel, 87, of Chattanooga, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
She was predeceased by her husband, William Abe Manuel; son, Trent Manuel; brothers, Wallace and Clarence Henderson and sisters, Ella Tucker and Zelma Vance.
Survivors include a host of family, friends and caregivers.
The family will receive friends on Monday, May 20 in Carpenter's Chapel Assembly of God, 10613 Dogwood Road, Knoxville, TN 37931 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pastor Johnny Garren will conduct the service at 2 p.m. in the church.
Interment will follow at Solway Church of God Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Covenant Funeral & Crematory, Crox family owned and operated, www.CovenantFuneral.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 19, 2019