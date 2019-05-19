Resources
More Obituaries for Bobbie Manuel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobbie D. Manuel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bobbie D. Manuel Obituary
Bobbie D. Manuel

Chattanooga, TN

Bobbie D. Manuel, 87, of Chattanooga, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

She was predeceased by her husband, William Abe Manuel; son, Trent Manuel; brothers, Wallace and Clarence Henderson and sisters, Ella Tucker and Zelma Vance.

Survivors include a host of family, friends and caregivers.

The family will receive friends on Monday, May 20 in Carpenter's Chapel Assembly of God, 10613 Dogwood Road, Knoxville, TN 37931 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pastor Johnny Garren will conduct the service at 2 p.m. in the church.

Interment will follow at Solway Church of God Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Covenant Funeral & Crematory, Crox family owned and operated, www.CovenantFuneral.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.