Bobbie Faye Brickeyknoxville - Bobbie Faye Brickey, age 77, formerly of Strawberry Plains, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Bobbie and Edward were founding members of Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Brickey; parents, Robert and Juanita Oxendine Pierce; sister, Mary Sue Anderson.She is survived by her daughter, Angela (Richard) Dion; son, Keith Brickey; grandchildren, Chad Grey and Brandi Grey; great-grandchildren, Kendell Brown and Kenzie McBee; special nephews, Robert Anderson and Michael Anderson; several other nieces and nephews.An inurnment service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, for Mrs. Brickey and her husband, who passed away earlier on September 17, 2020, at Eastview Memorial Gardens with Rev. Glen Bruner officiating. Arrangements by Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.