1/
Bobbie Faye Brickey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobbie Faye Brickey

knoxville - Bobbie Faye Brickey, age 77, formerly of Strawberry Plains, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Bobbie and Edward were founding members of Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Brickey; parents, Robert and Juanita Oxendine Pierce; sister, Mary Sue Anderson.

She is survived by her daughter, Angela (Richard) Dion; son, Keith Brickey; grandchildren, Chad Grey and Brandi Grey; great-grandchildren, Kendell Brown and Kenzie McBee; special nephews, Robert Anderson and Michael Anderson; several other nieces and nephews.

An inurnment service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, for Mrs. Brickey and her husband, who passed away earlier on September 17, 2020, at Eastview Memorial Gardens with Rev. Glen Bruner officiating. Arrangements by Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved