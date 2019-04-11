|
|
Bobbie J. Sams
Rutledge, TN
Bobbie J. Porterfield Sams, age 86, of Rutledge, Tennessee passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at Jefferson Memorial Hospital. She was a longtime member of the former Island Home Assembly of God in Knoxville where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and was extremely active in all phases of the church. Bobbie was preceded in death by husband, William M. (Bud) Sams; parents, Robert and Lucille Porterfield; brother, Larry Porterfield; sisters, Clara Davis, Mildred Caldwell, and Lorena Richards. Bobbie is survived by loving family daughter, Sharon French (Fred); son, Randall M. Sams (Evelyn); four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, brother Charles Porterfield of Medisto, California and special friend Robert Hickle. Family will receive friends Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4:00pm until 6:00pm in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway with the funeral service to
follow at 6:00pm, Charles Long officiating. Family and friends will meet at Berry Funeral Home Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:15am to proceed to Woodlawn Cemetery for an 11:00am interment service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019