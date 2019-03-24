Services
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
Service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Eastview Memorial Gardens
Bobbie J. Troutt Obituary
Bobbie J. Troutt

Knoxville, TN

Bobbie J. Troutt age 83, of Knoxville, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at her home. She was a member of Three Point Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by husband, Ray J. Troutt; parents, Claude and Blanche Lee Clapp Fox.

Survivors: daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Richard Brooks; granddaughter and husband, Ashley and Jarrod Davenport; grandson, Robert Hickey; great-grandchildren, Colton Jackson-Hickey, Michael and Jase Davenport.

Family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Stevens Mortuary followed by a chapel service at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. David Wilson and Rev. Tommy Muncey

officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at the mortuary to go in procession for an 11:00 a.m.

graveside service and interment at Eastview Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers: Jerry Brooks, Daryl Brooks, Harry Blagg, Jarrod Davenport, Robert Hickey and Archie Dukes. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Mrs. Troutt's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
