McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
1366 Highway 72 North
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 408-3001
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
1366 Highway 72 North
Loudon, TN 37774
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
1366 Highway 72 North
Loudon, TN 37774
Interment
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Loudon County Memorial Gardens
Loudon - Bobbie LaNell (Watson) Presley - age 77 of Loudon passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Shannondale Nursing Home. She was of the Baptist faith. Bobbie retired from UT Medical Center as a Medical Records Coder with more than 20 years of service. Prior to her time as a coder, Bobbie was the secretary at Loudon High School for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and was an avid UT football fan.

Bobbie is preceded in death by her parents, J.O. and Remella (Patterson) Watson. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Jeff Ball, Kingston; son, John Presley, Orlando; grandchildren, David Ball, Jessica Ball and Kaitlyn Ball; brothers and sister-in-law, J.B. and Sue Watson, Powell; Edward Watson, Loudon; several nieces and nephews.

Services to honor Bobbie will be held 7 PM Tuesday, June 18th in the McGill Click Chapel with Rev. Keith Wilkerson officiating. Interment 11 AM Wednesday in the Loudon County Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 17, 2019
