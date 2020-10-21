Bobbie Ruth McGoldrick Moore



Bobbie Ruth McGoldrick Moore was born on 3 January 1932 in Knoxville, Tennessee. She passed away at her Knoxville home on 20 October 2020. Bobbie spent many years of her childhood and high school years in Union and Anderson Counties living in a cabin at Big Ridge State Park where her father Rudy McGoldrick was the superintendent. She made many friends and loved to tell of her girls' basketball days and how she could dance a mean Jitter-Bug. She rode and pushed her bicycle up and down hills to visit her friends all over the area.



She met her handsome husband Harry Weldon Moore during her Freshman year at Berry College in Rome, GA. When Harry was away serving in the Korean War, Bobbie gave birth to their first of three daughters. They raised their daughters in South Knoxville while Harry worked at Rohm & Haas Plexiglass. She was a fabulous cook and kept a beautiful home so clean you could eat off her floors! The Moore family was very active in Colonial Heights Methodist Church. Bobbie was a Methodist Youth Fellowship leader, Girl Scout leader, a wonderful neighbor and LOVED to laugh! She was a secretary at the church for many years and then worked for the State of TN in the Welfare Department later known as the Department of Human Services, then on to the TN Parole Department. When Harry retired at age 50, they moved to his hometown and lived on the bluff of Lookout Mountain in Rising Fawn, GA. They drove to Chattanooga each day for Bobbie to continue her work with the state and Harry took a very fun job with the Coca-Cola Company. They lived on the mountain for 12 years until Harry passed in 1991. Bobbie returned to Knoxville and continued working for the parole department until she retired to take care of her parents… and spend more time with her BELOVED little granddaughter Laura Katherine (LK). Hanging out with LK filled her life with happiness. She came out of retirement in 1997 to take a two-week temporary, part-time job with her daughter Carol's company to answer phones. That two-week assignment lasted for seventeen years and she loved her part-time job. She finally retired at the age of 82.



She loved flowers and being part of her garden club with her Aunt Virginia Simmons. Bobbie was famous for her perfect sweet tea! She loved to entertain and was a great seamstress!



Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents Ruth and Rudy McGoldrick, her husband Harry Weldon Moore, and her in-laws Roy and Cecil Moore. She is survived by her three daughters Deborah Burns, Carol Moore and Gail Moore and her granddaughter Laura Katherine Moore, her brother George McGoldrick (Linda), and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.



A private burial will be held with family and friends at a date to be decided.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store