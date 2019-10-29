|
|
Bobbie Sue (Steele) Parker
Knoxville - Bobbie Sue (Steele) Parker, age 87, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2019. She was born on March 16, 1932 in Knoxville, TN; graduated from Central High School Class of 1950 and attended Carson-Newman College. She had a lifelong love and devotion to teaching children, especially preschoolers. She worked for more than 30 years at the Early Childcare Center at Central Baptist Church, Fountain City as a preschool teacher for many years and eventually serving as assistant director. She was a member of Central Baptist Church in Fountain City for over 60 years, active in Missions ministry, teaching Sunday School and various other ministries. Preceded in death by parents, Earl and Gladys Steele; brothers, Elmer, Burl, and Harold Steele; sister, June Ruggles; several nieces and nephews; and her ex-husband and father of her children, John Parker. Survived by three children, Chan Parker (Steph), Brad Parker (Donna), and Pennye Wilkerson (John); two beloved grandchildren, Griffen and Steele Parker; along with several nieces and nephews. Many thanks to Windsor Gardens Assisted Living, Tennova North Medical Center, UT Hospice and West Hills Health and Rehab Hospice care unit for their excellent care. The family will receive friends from 12 - 2 pm Saturday with the funeral service to follow at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive. Rev. Ron Mouser will officiate. Interment will follow in Lynnhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CBCFC Early Childcare Center, 5364 N. Broadway or Susan G. Komen Foundation or the . Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019