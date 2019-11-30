Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
East TN Veterans Cemetery
John Sevier Hwy
View Map
Bobby Drew Obituary
Bobby Drew

KNOXVILLE - Bobby Ray Drew "Bob"- age 92 of Knoxville, formerly of Tampa FL passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. Bob was born in Tampa, FL where he and his loving wife of 68 years Mary Elizabeth affectionately known as Lib, met as children. After Bob left the Navy he and Lib now married moved to Knoxville where Bob worked for over 40 years as a financial advisor at Savings and Loan. Upon retirement from there Bob started his second career as a VA residential appraiser. He and Lib both attended Central Baptist Bearden church. Bob affectionately known as Papa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren was kind man. He loved the beach, loved to sail, and loved spending time with family.

Bob is survived by his loving wife Mary Elizabeth "Lib" Drew; daughter and son in law Karen Dale Drew Adams and husband Robert; son and daughter in law Randall Allen Drew and wife Eileen "Bo"; grandchildren Drew Lebaron Adams, Dylan Emory Adams, Erin Marie Drew Hunter, Molly Elizabeth Drew Carney; 10 great grandchildren; and many extended family.

Bob's family will receive friends from 11 am - 12 noon Wednesday, December 4th at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel followed immediately by a 12 noon service celebrating Bob's life with Rev. Mark Moreland officiating. Family and friends will gather at East TN Veterans Cemetery John Sevier Hwy for a 2pm Interment service with Full Military Honors. Memorials in Bob's name may be made to a veterans . Online condolences at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019
