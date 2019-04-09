|
|
Bobby Earl Walker
Knoxville, TN
Bobby Earl Walker, age 75, of Knoxville TN, passed away on April 5, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Bobby was born on April 18th 1943 to Earl Lee and Odessa (Yates) Walker in Union Mississippi. He was the oldest of 7 children. Bobby is survived by his wife, Carolyn Sue (Smith) Walker, daughter Teresa Palmer, son-in-law Mark Palmer, grandsons Lane and Jake Palmer, his sisters Patsy (Bob) Banks and Jessie Walker; brothers Kenneth, Henry, and Michael (Tammy) Walker. He was preceded in death by his father Earl Lee Walker, mother Odessa (Yates) Walker, and sister Linda Kivett. Receiving of friends will be Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Berry Highland West, 9913 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37912. Funeral will follow at 4:00 pm. Graveside service will be at 9:00 am Thursday April 10, 2019 at Berry Highland West Cemetery.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 9, 2019