Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery
5315 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville - Charles Robert (Bobby) Edge, of Knoxville, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Preceded in death by his parents; Charles H and Mary D. Edge and brother; Thomas D. Edge.

Survivors include his brother; Johnny Edge, nieces; Stacy Edge Rumler and Katy Edge Ensley, nephew; Thomas Edge.

Family and friends will meet in the Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919 at 2:45pm for a 3:00pm Graveside Service on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019
