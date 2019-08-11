|
|
Bobby Edge
Knoxville - Charles Robert (Bobby) Edge, of Knoxville, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Preceded in death by his parents; Charles H and Mary D. Edge and brother; Thomas D. Edge.
Survivors include his brother; Johnny Edge, nieces; Stacy Edge Rumler and Katy Edge Ensley, nephew; Thomas Edge.
Family and friends will meet in the Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919 at 2:45pm for a 3:00pm Graveside Service on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019