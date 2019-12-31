Services
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Piney Grove Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Ford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Ford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby Ford Obituary
Bobby Ford

Jefferson City - Bobby Ford, age 55, of Jefferson City, TN died at home on Monday afternoon, December 30, 2019, after a 13 month struggle with Glioblastoma Multiforme, an incurable brain cancer.

Bobby was a member of Cokesbury United Methodist Church in West Knoxville. He was employed by Knoxville Flooring for 25 years. He was also a member of NA for several years and just celebrated 31 years clean and sober.

Bobby is preceded in death by his mother, Letitia Belitz Whalen

He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Terry Price Ford; father, Ron Ford and wife Cheryl of Knoxville; 2 sisters, Michalle Lewelling and husband Robbie Lewelling of Charlotte NC; Christy Crowe and husband Rickey Crowe of Chattanooga; brother in law, Jonathan Williams and wife Ruth Williams of Bluff City; nieces, Jessa Williams, Jemma Williams, Ashlee Lewelling, Shyanne Crowe and Shania Crowe; nephews, Thomas Williams and Gabriel Lewelling

The family would like to thank the girls at Thompson Oncology in Morristown for the special care and concern they always showed Bobby. Also a special thanks to Gayle Jones, Michelle Dean and Tonya Barnett who helped care for Bobby during his final days.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 6:45 p.m. on Thursday at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Celeste Schroeder officiating. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Friday at Piney Grove Cemetery for graveside services.

Rob Sparkes, Kenny Coward, Rickey Crowe, Robbie Lewelling, Jason Belitz and Matthew Belitz will serve as pall bearers. Ed Cole and Robert Wulforst will serve as honorary pall bearers.

Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike is serving the family of Bobby Ford. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -