Bobby Ford
Jefferson City - Bobby Ford, age 55, of Jefferson City, TN died at home on Monday afternoon, December 30, 2019, after a 13 month struggle with Glioblastoma Multiforme, an incurable brain cancer.
Bobby was a member of Cokesbury United Methodist Church in West Knoxville. He was employed by Knoxville Flooring for 25 years. He was also a member of NA for several years and just celebrated 31 years clean and sober.
Bobby is preceded in death by his mother, Letitia Belitz Whalen
He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Terry Price Ford; father, Ron Ford and wife Cheryl of Knoxville; 2 sisters, Michalle Lewelling and husband Robbie Lewelling of Charlotte NC; Christy Crowe and husband Rickey Crowe of Chattanooga; brother in law, Jonathan Williams and wife Ruth Williams of Bluff City; nieces, Jessa Williams, Jemma Williams, Ashlee Lewelling, Shyanne Crowe and Shania Crowe; nephews, Thomas Williams and Gabriel Lewelling
The family would like to thank the girls at Thompson Oncology in Morristown for the special care and concern they always showed Bobby. Also a special thanks to Gayle Jones, Michelle Dean and Tonya Barnett who helped care for Bobby during his final days.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 6:45 p.m. on Thursday at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Celeste Schroeder officiating. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Friday at Piney Grove Cemetery for graveside services.
Rob Sparkes, Kenny Coward, Rickey Crowe, Robbie Lewelling, Jason Belitz and Matthew Belitz will serve as pall bearers. Ed Cole and Robert Wulforst will serve as honorary pall bearers.
Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike is serving the family of Bobby Ford. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020