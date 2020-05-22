Services
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
7426 Asheville Highway
Knoxville, TN 37924
(865) 637-7955
Visitation
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
7426 Asheville Highway
Knoxville, TN 37924
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
11:00 AM
McCubbins Cemetery
Bobby Franklin Thomas

Knoxville - Bobby Franklin Thomas age 76 of Knoxville, passed away May 21, 2020 at his home. He was an avid fisherman. Preceded in death by his son, Bobby Thomas, Jr.; parents, Earl and Mabel Thomas; brother, Eddie Thomas; sister, Betty Jo Melton. Survived by his loving wife, Linda Thomas; daughters, Joy Batista, Kelly Crenshaw and Tanya Miller; grandchildren, Kacey Campbell, Lauren Luttrell and Jakob Miller; great-grandchild, Kaylee Tarwater; sister, Patsy Laymon. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Tuesday at McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Wednesday at McCubbins Cemetery for an 11 am Graveside Service. Condolences may be left at www.mccartyevergreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 22 to May 24, 2020
