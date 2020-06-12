Bobby Gene Cummings
Knoxville - Bobby Gene Cummings - age 85 of Knoxville, passed away June 10, 2020 with his family by his side. He attended Dutch Valley Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by parents, William and Bertha Cummings; sisters, Vivian Richards, Wanda Carringer and Norma Sparks. Bobby is survived by children, Martha (Michael) Kitts, Bobby (Sue) Cummings and Carrie Nichols; grandchildren, Joe, Mike, Donnie, Christy and Valerie; four great grandchildren; and siblings, Charlene (Len) Landis, Charlotte Ferrell and Jay Cummings.
Family and friends will meet at Trinity Funeral Home Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. to go in processions to Skaggs Cemetery for an 11:30 a.m. graveside service with Reverend Charlie Reynolds officiating. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Bobby Cummings. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.