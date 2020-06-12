Bobby Gene Cummings
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby Gene Cummings

Knoxville - Bobby Gene Cummings - age 85 of Knoxville, passed away June 10, 2020 with his family by his side. He attended Dutch Valley Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by parents, William and Bertha Cummings; sisters, Vivian Richards, Wanda Carringer and Norma Sparks. Bobby is survived by children, Martha (Michael) Kitts, Bobby (Sue) Cummings and Carrie Nichols; grandchildren, Joe, Mike, Donnie, Christy and Valerie; four great grandchildren; and siblings, Charlene (Len) Landis, Charlotte Ferrell and Jay Cummings.

Family and friends will meet at Trinity Funeral Home Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. to go in processions to Skaggs Cemetery for an 11:30 a.m. graveside service with Reverend Charlie Reynolds officiating. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Bobby Cummings. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Funeral
10:30 AM
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
Send Flowers
JUN
14
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Skaggs Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
(865) 992-5002
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved