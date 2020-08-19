I am very sorry for the huge loss that your family is going through at this time. I pray that God gives you strength, you all are in my prayers.

He was one of my favorite customers at Food City. Work most definitely won't be the same without him coming in almost every morning for his regular breakfast. He was very kind and sweet to me, he always made me smile and made my day better. I've very much enjoyed our conversations and getting to know him over the years. He will be greatly missed by me and the rest of the bakery deli morning crew.

Kim Chappell

