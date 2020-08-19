1/1
Bobby Gene Gordon
Bobby Gene Gordon

Knoxville - Bobby Gene Gordon, age 77 of Knoxville, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. He was an avid antique car enthusiast. Preceded in death by his parents John D. and Dorthy Gordon and grandson Jessie Gordon Difronzo. Left to mourn his passing are his children Dawn "Michelle" Gordon, Rhonda Thomas, Bobby Lynn Gordon, Ronnie Gordon, Mike Gordon, and Timmy Gordon; 13 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brother Johnny Gordon; sisters Betty Brown, Carole Stamler, and Shirley King. The family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00 PM on Saturday, August 22nd at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with a service to follow at 5:00 PM with Rev. Everett "Junior" Bentley officiating. Condolences for the Gordon family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
AUG
22
Service
05:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 20, 2020
I am very sorry for the huge loss that your family is going through at this time. I pray that God gives you strength, you all are in my prayers.
He was one of my favorite customers at Food City. Work most definitely won't be the same without him coming in almost every morning for his regular breakfast. He was very kind and sweet to me, he always made me smile and made my day better. I've very much enjoyed our conversations and getting to know him over the years. He will be greatly missed by me and the rest of the bakery deli morning crew.
Kim Chappell
Kim Chappell
Friend
