Bobby Gene Roach
Knoxville, TN
Bobby Gene Roach - 89 of Knoxville, TN passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019 at his home. Bob was born in Knoxville, TN on December 2, 1929 to Nancy Meritt and Thomas Glen Roach. He was raised a devoted Christian and continued in his faith as a member of Elm Street Baptist Church and member of weekly worship at Oakwood Senior Living. In 1948, he met the love of his life, "prettiest girl he ever saw" Shirley Jean Roach. They lived together inseparably for 66 blissful years. Together they left a legacy of love with two children, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. He was a strong patriarch of his family, a good friend to all, and a man who would give his shirt to a stranger. Bob was a man who never cared much about himself and who even in his final days would say to his loved ones "just take care of each other when I'm gone". He is preceded in death by parents, Thomas Glen Roach and Nancy Roach, wife Shirley Jean Roach, daughter Susie Welch, and son-in-law Kenneth Welch. He is survived by child, Thomas Roach (Trudy); grandchildren, Karen Messing (Daniel), Steven Welch (Christina), Amanda Smith (Matt), Sarah Tackett (Justin); great-grandchildren Kenneth Welch, Zachary Messing, Kelsey Welch, Brandon Messing, Eli and Jake Tackett, Lucy and Shepherd Smith and great-great grandchild Serenity Welch. A host of nieces, nephews and other beloved friends and relatives and beloved extended family, Harvey and Shirley Patterson and Lib Mac. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Friday May 31, 2019, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Robin Beets officiating, Associate Pastor of Churchwell Baptist Church. The family and friends will meet at 9:45 Saturday June 1, 2019, at Woodhaven Cemetery in Claxton, TN for a 10:00 am interment service. Online obituary may be viewed at www.rosemortuary.com.
