Bobby Gene Tallent, Sr.
Lenoir City - Bobby Gene Tallent, Sr. age 83 of Lenoir City passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at his home. He was a member of Hines Valley Baptist Church and former member and Deacon of Everette Road Baptist Church. Bobby was an expert carpenter. He enjoyed the outdoors and gardening. Bobby was preceded in death by his first wife, Florence (Tiny) Tallent; son, Bobby Tallent, Jr.; parents, A. J. and Martha Tallent and several siblings. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Tallent; son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Tina Tallent; step-daughter, Sherry Murr; daughter-in-law, Peggy Tallent; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews. The family would like to say a special thank you to Avalon Hospice for their care and compassion. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 15th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Alan Williams officiating. Family and friends will gather 11 a.m. Monday morning at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery for graveside services. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
