Bobby Gene Webb
Bobby Gene Webb, age 87 went to Heaven to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, June 8, 2020.
He was a lifelong member of Valley Grove Baptist Church and served as a Deacon. He will now be reunited with Johnnie, his love of 67 years. He was a trained combat photographer for the Army for the Korean War. He retired from Oak Ridge National Laboratory where he was one of two men who designed and constructed the Lunar Roving Vehicle that was sent to the moon to bring back Moon Rocks and Data. It was called the Moon Buggie. He was a Master Carpenter, Mason, House Builder, and all-around special man to his family, friends, and community. He loved all of God's creation. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were very precious to him.
He is survived by his only daughter, Cheryl Ellis and husband Mike; grandchildren, Rachel Ballard and Stephen, Amanda Roach and Zack; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Jovie Ballard, Baylee and Millie Roach; nephew, Larry Mize and wife Linda; great-niece, Becky Norton; great-nephew, Andrew Mize; great-great nieces and nephews, Mason, Jase, Brody, Norton, Laney, Landry, Trinity, and Titus Mize.
Family and friends will gather at 1:00 PM Friday at Valley Grove Church Cemetery for graveside services and interment with Pastor Todd Houston and Pastor Keith Vaughn officiating. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour 122 Peacock Court. Seymour, TN 37865 (577-2807). Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Bobby Gene Webb, age 87 went to Heaven to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, June 8, 2020.
He was a lifelong member of Valley Grove Baptist Church and served as a Deacon. He will now be reunited with Johnnie, his love of 67 years. He was a trained combat photographer for the Army for the Korean War. He retired from Oak Ridge National Laboratory where he was one of two men who designed and constructed the Lunar Roving Vehicle that was sent to the moon to bring back Moon Rocks and Data. It was called the Moon Buggie. He was a Master Carpenter, Mason, House Builder, and all-around special man to his family, friends, and community. He loved all of God's creation. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were very precious to him.
He is survived by his only daughter, Cheryl Ellis and husband Mike; grandchildren, Rachel Ballard and Stephen, Amanda Roach and Zack; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Jovie Ballard, Baylee and Millie Roach; nephew, Larry Mize and wife Linda; great-niece, Becky Norton; great-nephew, Andrew Mize; great-great nieces and nephews, Mason, Jase, Brody, Norton, Laney, Landry, Trinity, and Titus Mize.
Family and friends will gather at 1:00 PM Friday at Valley Grove Church Cemetery for graveside services and interment with Pastor Todd Houston and Pastor Keith Vaughn officiating. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour 122 Peacock Court. Seymour, TN 37865 (577-2807). Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.