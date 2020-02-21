|
|
Bobby Gene Weemes
Knoxville - Bobby Gene Weemes, 74, of Knoxville, passed away on February 20, 2020. Bobby was born in Greeneville, TN in 1945. He was an avid pool player (from a family of great players), and during his lifetime he played against some of the best in the world. He served honorably in the United States Air Force from 1968 to 1971, and he enjoyed telling stories of his time with his fellow airmen in Guam. He loved listening to '50s and '60s rock 'n' roll music, playing cards, watching Western movies, and spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his wife Linda, parents Bert (E.J.) and Eula Weemes, and siblings Tommy, Glen, Jeanette, and Doyle. He is survived by his children Jimmy Weemes of Knoxville, and Melissa "Missi" Seay (Chris), also of Knoxville, brother Jack Weemes (Pat) of Arlington, Texas, sister Barbara Waters of Johnson City, grandchildren Blake Holder of Knoxville and Gabby Seay, also of Knoxville, nieces Kathy Melfi (Tony) of Maryville, Carol Weemes of Arlington, Texas, and nephew Charlie "Chip" Dolinger (Beth) of Johnson City, and several great-nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff at Fresenius Kidney Care on Cedar Bluff for their loving care over the past several years, and the staff and drivers for AMR for all of their help and support. Per Bobby's wishes a private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the (kidney.org). Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020