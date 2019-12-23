Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
9:15 AM
East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
Interment
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
9:30 AM
East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Greene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Greene

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby Greene Obituary
Bobby Greene

Knoxville - Bobby "Bob" Ray Greene, age 71, of Knoxville passed away on December 21, 2019. He was a retired US Army veteran. He was preceded in death by his mother Mary Bearden. He is survived by his loving wife Brenda Greene; daughters Julie White and Fiancé Mark Meade and Melissa (Jerry) Hodge; son Jason Greene; loving grandchildren Kayla (Steven) Teter, Braylie Hodge, Kerstin and Eva Greene; loving mother-in-law Eva Lee; 2 brothers and 3 sisters; several nieces and nephews and great nieces Sarah and Baby P. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm, Wednesday January 1, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with funeral service to follow at 7:00pm. Pastor Brother Green officiating. Family and friends will meet 9:15am, Thursday January 2, 2020, at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery John Sevier for interment at 9:30am. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 23 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -