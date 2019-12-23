|
|
Bobby Greene
Knoxville - Bobby "Bob" Ray Greene, age 71, of Knoxville passed away on December 21, 2019. He was a retired US Army veteran. He was preceded in death by his mother Mary Bearden. He is survived by his loving wife Brenda Greene; daughters Julie White and Fiancé Mark Meade and Melissa (Jerry) Hodge; son Jason Greene; loving grandchildren Kayla (Steven) Teter, Braylie Hodge, Kerstin and Eva Greene; loving mother-in-law Eva Lee; 2 brothers and 3 sisters; several nieces and nephews and great nieces Sarah and Baby P. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm, Wednesday January 1, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with funeral service to follow at 7:00pm. Pastor Brother Green officiating. Family and friends will meet 9:15am, Thursday January 2, 2020, at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery John Sevier for interment at 9:30am. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 23 to Dec. 31, 2019