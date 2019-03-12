|
|
Bobby Hembree
Loudon, TN
Bobby Blair Hembree, age 82, of Loudon, departed from this world Saturday, March 09, 2019 at his home. He was born May 28, 1936 in Loudon, TN and was a faithful member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Reece Hembree of Loudon; son, Bobby "Boo" Hembree, of Loudon; grandson, Jason Hembree, of Madisonville; great granddaughter, Keirsten Hembree of Loudon; brothers, Billy Hembree, of Loudon and Carl Hembree, of Kingston; sisters, Hazel Haun of Loudon, Nancy Costner, of South Carolina and Pauline Littleton, of Lenoir City. Bobby is survived by his wife of 61 years, Hazel Tyler Hembree; sons, Eddie and Angie Hembree, of Loudon and Ricky and Penny Hembree, of Madisonville; four grandchildren, Jessica and Danny Roberts and Christopher and Breanna Hembree, all of Madisonville, Lori Joslin and Kimberly Hembree, of Loudon; three great grandchildren, Isaac Joslin and Keegan Hembree, of Loudon and Araya Hembree, of Madisonville; three step great grandchildren, Chris and Dawn Roberts, of Etowah, Daniel Roberts and Mary Evans, of Madisonville; four step great great grandchildren, Lucien Watson, Zaiden and Airess Roberts, all of Etowah and Isaiah Evans, of Madisonville; sister, Harriet Lineham, of Lenoir City. The family would like to say a special Thank You to Amedisys Hospice. Funeral service will be 7p.m. Monday at Loudon Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Cook, Rev. Clint Green and Rev. Ronnie Davis officiating. The graveside service will be 11a.m. Tuesday at Loudon County Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 5p.m. - 7p.m. Monday, prior to the funeral service. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is honored to serve the Hembree family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 12, 2019