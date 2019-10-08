|
Bobby Hurst
Knoxville - Hurst, Bobby Lee, age 75, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Bobby served in the United States Army and was member of Bells Chapel Baptist Church, where he was a deacon. Bobby's message to everyone he met was "God is Love". Bobby was preceded in death by parents, Haskel and Blanche Hurst; infant son, Bobby Lee Jr.; brothers, Gene, LC, Jimmy, Charles and David.
He is survived by wife of 53 years, Bonnie; daughters, Barbara, Beverly and Belinda (Brian); brothers, RH and Donnie; sister, Janice; 7 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday October 12, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Bells Chapel Baptist Church, 1112 Bell Chapel LN., Seymour, TN 37865 with Pastor David Gibson officiating.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019