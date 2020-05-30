Bobby Hutcheson
Bobby Hutcheson

Powell, Tennessee - Bobby Hutcheson, age 82 of Powell passed away on May 29, 2020. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, where he was a Staff Sargent, Core Engineers and served in the Army Reserves for 6 years. Bobby worked at Magnet Mills in Clinton for many years before being the Project Director over 5 counties for the Department of Labor, then working at K25. He was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents Grady and Ethel Hutcheson and brother Earl Hutcheson. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Paulette Hutcheson, daughter, Teresa (David) Wilson; granddaughters: Lauren (Aaron) McCawley and Sarah (Trey) Nichols; brothers Jack (Joyce) Hutcheson and Lowell Hutcheson. There will be a call of convenience on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 1-5 pm at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City Chapel. Burial will be private. Condolences for the family may be left at www.mynattfh.com. Mynatt Funeral Home, 2829 Rennoc Road, Knoxville is honored to serve the Hutcheson family.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Calling hours
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
