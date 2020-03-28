Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby J. Collins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby J. Collins Obituary
Bobby J. Collins

Greenback - Bobby J. Collins - age 80 of Greenback passed away Friday, March 27, 2020. Bobby attended Antioch Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Lillian Gardner Collins; brother, Lynn Collins.

Bobby is survived by his wife of 52 years, Boots Medlin Collins; son, Jimmy Young (Cindi); sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn and Harold Clemmons of Knoxville; sisters-in-law: Barbara Collins, Wanda Potter and Barbara Hutton; nephew, Hal Clemmons (Kayte); great nephew, Kohl Clemmons along with many cousins and friends.

Friends may call at their convenience from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 29th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Monday morning and proceed to the Lenoir City Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services and interment. Pastor Jim Manis will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -