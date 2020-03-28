|
|
Bobby J. Collins
Greenback - Bobby J. Collins - age 80 of Greenback passed away Friday, March 27, 2020. Bobby attended Antioch Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Lillian Gardner Collins; brother, Lynn Collins.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 52 years, Boots Medlin Collins; son, Jimmy Young (Cindi); sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn and Harold Clemmons of Knoxville; sisters-in-law: Barbara Collins, Wanda Potter and Barbara Hutton; nephew, Hal Clemmons (Kayte); great nephew, Kohl Clemmons along with many cousins and friends.
Friends may call at their convenience from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 29th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Monday morning and proceed to the Lenoir City Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services and interment. Pastor Jim Manis will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020