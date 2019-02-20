Resources
BOBBY J. HAMILTON, 85, of Blount & Union County, TN, went to be with our Lord and Savior on February 9, 2019.

Bobby served his country in the US Army Chemical Corp

monitoring fall out from Hydrogen Bomb tests during "Operation Redwing" on Eniwetok & Bikini Islands in 1955-1957. Survived by his wife, Gypsy Hamilton. Private graveside and interment services were held February 13, 2019, at East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery on Gov. John Sevier Hwy., Knoxville, TN. Donations accepted to .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019
