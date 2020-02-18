Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
Lying in State
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
Interment
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Kingston Memorial Gardens
1927 - 2020
Bobby Jack Snow Obituary
Bobby Jack Snow

Kingston - Bobby Jack Snow, age 93, of Kingston passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 4, 1927 in Roane County to the late Jack & Emma Jean Hamilton Snow. He served his country proudly in the United States Army during WWII as a Sergeant receiving several medals and ribbons for his service. Bobby was a life long member of Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a faithful Deacon since 1963, remaining very active until his passing. He was also a member of the Kingston Masonic Union Lodge No. 38 F & AM., as well as a 53 year member of Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 405. Bobby enjoyed working on his farm and helping his community. He also enjoyed traveling and especially spending time with his family and his church. He was also an avid sports fan. Preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Sarah Elizabeth Snow, Margaret Byrd; brother, Charles Snow.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 73 years, Mildred Wright Snow of Kingston; Children, Larry Snow & wife, Gloria of Kingston, Jerry Snow & wife, Brenda of Knoxville, Rita Snow Johnson of Kingston, Kathryn Snow Mount & husband, Rick of Kingston; Grandchildren, Jennifer Snow Saganski & husband, Peter of Knoxville, Wes Snow of Alexandria, VA, Cindy Johnson Eskridge & husband, Keith of Kingston, Justin Snow & wife, Buffy of Knoxville, Jaime Snow Norman & husband, John of Oceanside, CA, Melissa Johnson Jenkins & husband, Shane of Knoxville, Bobby Reede Snow of Oak Ridge, Josh Mount & wife, Ketrin of Johnson City, Jonathan Mount & wife, Laura of Kingston;

Great-grandchildren, Johnny, Scout & Cora Norman, Sophia & Emma Saganski, Madelyn, Drew, & Gabe Snow, Jacob & Ben Eskridge, Michael & Jack Jenkins, Jackson, Alta, Orry Duncan, & Declan Mount; Brother-in-law, Joe Wright of Kingston. Special thanks to all his caregivers throughout his illness.

The family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 pm, Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, with Rev. David Akers & Rev. Ronnie Nickell officiating. Interment will be held 11:00 am, Friday at Kingston Memorial Gardens. The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the interment. Memorials may be made to Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 2734 Lawnville Road, Kingston, TN 37763. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
